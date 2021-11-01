Purina Animal Nutrition is voluntarily recalling one lot of the following products for cattle livestock and for wildlife such as deer, antelope, and wild sheep due to the potential of elevated urea levels.

The affected products include PRECON Cattle Starter, 4-SQUARE Stocker/Grower 14, 4-SQUARE Breeder 20 and Antler Advantage Wildlife 16 ARS. Formulas and lot numbers can be found here. These products were distributed in Texas only.

Elevated urea levels can cause serious health issues and death in ruminant animals including cattle, deer, antelope, and wild sheep. Symptoms can include uneasiness, tremors, excess salivation, rapid breathing, incoordination, bloat, vomiting, twitching of ears and facial muscles, grinding of the teeth, abdominal pain, frequent urination, weakness, staggering, violent struggling and bellowing, and terminal spasms.

The elevated urea was discovered through internal plant review. Purina has not received any complaints or reports of illness or death to date. Should customers have any remaining feed from these lots, immediately discontinue feeding.

Customers can find the lot number on the sewing strip of each bag. Retailers are being contacted and told to immediately quarantine any remaining recalled product and notify customers who purchased the product. Customers who purchased this product should return remaining bags to their retailer

For more information on the product recall, call 800-227-8941 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST Monday-Friday.