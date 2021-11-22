Tokyo Smoke, an award-winning Canadian cannabis retailer, and Uber Canada have announced an exclusive partnership to provide a new way to order cannabis in Ontario. Uber Eats has created a dedicated section on its digital marketplace for Tokyo Smoke's virtual stores. Consumers can place orders from Tokyo Smoke's flower collection and unique accessories on the Uber Eats app, and then pick up their purchase at the respective Tokyo Smoke stores. This is an innovative arrangement between Uber Eats and Tokyo Smoke, which is the first cannabis merchant to list itself using the Uber Eats software, across Uber's global business.

Online ordering and pickup using Uber Eats is an innovative, new way for Canadian adults to conveniently and safely purchase legal cannabis. All orders will be fulfilled within an hour of the order being placed, so consumers are able to receive their items quickly.

How it works:

Ontario consumers head to the Uber Eats app and select the "cannabis" category or search for "Tokyo Smoke".

Once confirming their age, the consumer is taken to the menu of a Tokyo Smoke store in the area to place an order.

Orders will be fulfilled within an hour from when the order is placed.

When consumers head to Tokyo Smoke to pick up their order, the order will be fulfilled by a Tokyo Smoke employee who is CannSell-certified and who will ID consumers as required by regulations.

This partnership will help combat the underground illegal market, which still accounts for over 40% of all nonmedical cannabis sales nationally. Further, recent research from Public First shows that driving after cannabis consumption remains prevalent, with 1 in 7 (14%) of cannabis users admitting to having driven a vehicle within two hours of consuming cannabis. When Canadian cannabis laws evolve to include delivery, options like Uber Eats are expected to help decrease impaired driving and improve safety on the road.