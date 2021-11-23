The second generation of the PT45 valve has adjustable alignment stops located in the housing, position indication from the tunnel itself, additional actuation options and external tunnel position indication. A positive food-grade rubber silicone seal at each port is designed to help prevent contamination. Additional features include 45° port-to-port rotation, a 2-way switching capability for either dilute phase or dense phase conveying applications, cast iron or aluminum housing, tunnel, and end plates with a 316 stainless steel actuator and arm assembly, and inlet and outlet ports flanged to mate 150# ANSI flange patterns.