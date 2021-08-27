MULTIDOS DEA weighbelts are designed for metering fragile materials such as cereals, snack foods, kibble and fruits. They are available in 12- and 24-in. belt widths with easy belt de-tensioning and removal, BIC (belt weight influence compensation), accuracies of ± 0.25% to 1% of set rate sigma and feed rate capabilities up to 1,680 cubic feet per hour. For sanitary environments, open-frame models of the weighbelt with wash-down capabilities are also available.

Schenck Process LLC - www.schenckprocess.com/us