Select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and limited Kool- Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023 are being voluntarily recalled in the U.S. due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production.

Additionally, select code dates of Country Time Lemonade with “Best When Used By” date of September 15, 2023 and select Tang powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates of August 20-21, 2023 are being voluntarily recalled in Canada for the same issue.

The issue was first discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility. Kraft Heinz is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.

Consumers who purchased these items, listed below, should not consume the product and can either return it to the store where it was purchased or discard it. Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 am-6 pm Eastern Standard Time, Monday-Friday at the following phone numbers to see if a product they purchased is part of the voluntary recall and to receive reimbursement: U.S. Consumer Relations at 1-855-713-9237; Canada Consumer Relations at 1-855-268-1775.

No other sizes, varieties or code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea, Tang or other powdered beverages, ready-to-drink beverages or Kraft Heinz products are included in this recall.

Product Size Name of Product Individual Package Best Before Date Individual Package UPC

73 oz. Arizona Arnold Palmer, 08/05/23 through 09/10/23, 043000086643

82.5oz. Country Time Lemonade, 8/6/2023 through 10/22/23 ,043000928608

63 oz. Country Time Lemonade, 8/8/2023 through 9/6/23, 043000082195

58.9 oz. Tang Orange, 8/11/2023 through 10/04/23, 043000082171

63 oz. Kool- Aid Tropical Punch, 8/12/2023 through 9/22/23 ,043000082164

82.5 oz. Kool- Aid Tropical Punch, 8/18/2023 through 9/22/23, 043000957400

82.5 oz. Kool-Aid Tropical Punch, 8/17/2023 through 10/05/23, 043000957400

82.5 oz. Country Time Pink Lemonade, 8/20/2023 through 9/27/23, 043000928615

82.5 oz. Country Time Pink Lemonade, 8/20/23, 043000928615

82.5 oz. Country Time Pink Lemonade, 9/17/23, 043000928615

72 oz. Tang Orange, 8/21/2023 through 9/20/23. 043000032268

72 oz. Tang Orange, 8/22/2023 through 9/28/23043000032268

82.5 oz. 82.5Z Country Time HLF&HLF 34 QT/6, 8/24/23, 043000046012

82.5 oz. Kool- Aid Tropical Punch, 8/31/2023 through 10/06/23, 043000957400

63 oz. Country Time Pink Lemonade, 9/6/2023 through 9/7/23, 043000082188

63 oz. Kool-Aid Strawberry Cherry, 10/2/23, 043000082201

20 oz. Kool- Aid Raspberry Lemonade, 8/5/2023 through 10/18/23, 043000954072

20 oz. Tang Orange, 8/6/2023 through 10/23/23, 043000032275

20 oz. Tang Orange, 5/15/2023 through 10/22/23, 043000032275

19 oz. Kool-Aid Cherry, 8/9/23, 043000953532

18 oz. Tang Guava Pineapple, 8/13/23, 043000064511

19 oz. Country Time Lemonade, 8/11/2023 through 09/11/23, 043000951170

19 oz. Country Time Pink Lemonade, 8/30/2023 through 9/13/23, 043000951149

19 oz. Kool- Aid Tropical Punch, 6/12/2023 through 10/20/23, 043000953501

19 oz. 19Z Country Time HALF&HALF 8QT/12, 9/13/2023 through 9/14/23, 043000046005

1 9 oz. Kool-Aid Tropical Punch, 8/31/2023 through 10/19/23, 043000953501

19 oz. Kool-Aid Strawberry, 10/18/2023 through 10/19/23, 043000953556

6.7 oz. Country Time "on the go" Lemonade 10 pack9/20/2023 through 10/04/23, 43000010983

6.6 oz. Kool -Aid Tropical Punch "on the go" 10 pack, 10/19/2023 through 11/01/23, 043000023464

63 oz. Kool- Aid Twin pack Tropical Punch, 8/16/2023 through 8/17/23, 043000089712

29 oz. Country Time Lemonade 12 qt, 8/10/23, 043000951194

116 oz. Country Time Powdered Soft Drink Sugar Sweetened Lemonade, pack of 45/10/2023 through 8/10/23, 043000075388

19 oz. Country Time Lemonade Drink Mix, 6 pack case, 6/20/2023 through 8/12/23, 043000951170

2.4 kg. Country Time Original Lemonade, 9/15/23, 661880533800

2.2 kg. Tang Orange 8/20/2023 through 8/21/23, 661880575900

82.5 oz. EXPORT 82.5Z SSKA TROP PNCH 6, 8/18/23, 4300001464

20 oz. EXPORT 20Z TANG ORNG 6QT 12, 8/9/23, 430000322700

19 oz. EXPORT 19Z KA CHRY SS 8QT KOREA EXP 12, 8/8/2023 through 8/9/23, 430000341600

19 oz. EXPORT 19Z CT HALF&HALF 8QT/12, 9/14/23, 430000460000

82.5 oz. EXPORT 82.5Z CT HLF&HLF 34 QT/6, 8/24/23, 430000460100

19 oz. EXPORT 19Z SSKA TROP PNCH 12, 9/5/2023 through 9/6/23, 430009535000