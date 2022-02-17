The North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute, NAMI) and FMI—The Food Industry Association announced ten winners for the 2022 Leaders of Tomorrow Program.

The winners are: Britt Johnson, Tyson Foods, Inc.; Camila Paez, Kayem Foods, Inc.; Devin Kulla, Strauss Brands, LLC; Edward Moore, Sealed Air; Elizabeth Hill, Cargill; Griffin Jobe, Teys USA; Katie Smith, Seaboard Foods; Mark Saylor, Farmer Focus (Shenandoah Valley Organic); Rebecca Scholes, Clemens Food Group; and Sarah Havala, Cleveland Research Company.

“These ten Leaders of Tomorrow represent some of the best and brightest this industry has to offer,” says Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “I’m excited to see the creativity and innovation these young leaders will bring to their respective companies and to the industry as a whole.”

“As industry leaders, it’s our duty to cultivate and inspire new talent to support the future of the workplace,” says FMI President and CEO Leslie Sarasin. “And these ten exemplary individuals prove they have the skills to influence the retail meat business of tomorrow.”

The Meat Institute and FMI launched this program in 2019 for the meat retail industry to recognize future leaders and help them become industry leaders of tomorrow.

Candidates are nominated by their supervisors and winners are selected by a committee of retailers and packer/processors. The winners are chosen based on the following criteria:

Commitment to advancing the retail meat business

Track record of success

Individual initiative

Leadership potential

Communication skills

The winners receive complimentary registration to next year’s Annual Meat Conference—where they will experience comprehensive educational programming that details the latest developments in meat retailing and consumer trends—and access to networking events throughout 2022.

About NAMI and FMI

The North American Meat Institute is a voice for the meat and poultry industry. The Meat Institute’s members process the majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as manufactures the equipment and ingredients needed to produce safe, high quality meat and poultry products. For more information, visit www.meatinstitute.org

As the food industry association, FMI works with and on behalf of the entire industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain. FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain—from retailers that sell to consumers, to producers that supply food and other products, as well as the wide variety of companies providing critical services—to amplify the collective work of the industry. For more information, visit www.fmi.org