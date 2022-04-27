Southern Style Jumbo Shrimp is a jumbo butterfly shrimp in a pickle brined breading with a sweet mustard barbecue sauce. Made with 4-star Best Aquaculture Practices certified shrimp, it has 9g of protein per serving and is a source of fiber and nutrients.

Listed at a suggested retail price of $9.99, each 10-ounce package contains 2.5 servings. The oven crispy shrimp come with a 2-ounce container of creamy sweet mustard bbq sauce for dipping as well as air fryer instructions on the back.

These are the latest in the company’s line of frozen seafood products, which include Coconut Cod, Everything Bagel Butterfly Shrimp and Lobster and Shrimp Bites.