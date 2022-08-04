The M VersaPro (MVP) from Urschel is a 2-D dicer designed to excel in processing of meat poultry, and alternative proteins. The machine aims to provide the best in sanitary design and the ultimate in versatile cutting of all types of protein.

“After years of R&D, Urschel is proud to release the MVP. Thank you to all of the leading processors who shared with us their must-have wish lists and to those who allowed in-plant testing,” states Alan Major, CSO.

The MVP offers 33% increased feeding capacity versus the standard M6 due to wider belts, optimized cutting and increased horsepower. The belt-fed MVP delivers two-dimensional dices, strips or shreds from product of a predetermined thickness.

Wider 12-in. (304.8 mm) infeed and takeaway belts work together to provide even transitioning of product and prevention of product buildup. Takeaway belt facilitates discharging into totes. Stainless steel construction throughout with solid, round bar frame, motors and hinged panels. Hinged panels provide easy and complete access to promote sanitation and ease of maintenance without having to rest any panels on the production floor.

New patented, fluted crosscut option provides gentler cutting action. Deeper circular knife to feed drum penetration produces an improved cutting method. The crosscut is driven by a 5 HP (3.7 kW) motor equipped with a variable frequency drive to allow adjustment of the cut size without the additional expense of changing parts. Other active cutting components are driven by a 5 or 7.5 HP (3.7 or 5.6 kW) motor.

Available intuitive touchscreen HMI option easily gathers data, monitors machine components including sensors and amperage; adjusts operating speeds and saves recipes. Touchscreen swivels for full visibility.

Designed for continuous operation for uninterrupted production. IP69K certified electrical enclosure features a double-sealed door for extra protection during washdowns. Mechanical zone is isolated from the product zone to promote sanitation.