Readco Kurimoto - www.readco.com

Consolidating a multistep process into one automated step that combines both wet and dry ingredients, the continuous processors integrate mixing, blending, flavoring, seasoning, heating, encapsulating and texturizing, among other processes. The result is fast, efficient, repeatable production without the stoppages and frequent cleanings required in batch processing. Available in USDA- and 3A-compliant designs and custom-engineered for each installation to meet quality and production requirements.