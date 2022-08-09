Bluu Seafood announced that it has presented what it is calling the first market-ready products made from cultivated fish cells. The company's fish fingers and fish balls contain cultivated fish cells as the main ingredient and have been enriched with plant proteins to optimize cooking behavior and mouthfeel.

The products have reached market readiness and will soon enter the regulatory approval process. Bluu Seafood targets initial approval and market launch in Singapore by the end of 2023, as the regulatory process there is already well-defined. The company will also apply for approval in the U.S, the UK and the EU.

In addition to fish balls and fish fingers, Bluu Seafood has also developed first prototypes of complex products such as fillets and sashimi. The company's products are made using animal serum-free growth media and are based on proprietary, non-GMO trout and salmon cell lines.

Founder and CEO Dr. Sebastian Rakers explains, "With the completion of our first products, we can demonstrate visible and edible results after less than two years of being operational. This officially makes us the first company in Europe to produce cultivated fish. We are now working closely with regulatory authorities to clear the way for market launch and focus on scaling."

Bluu Seafood combines cell and food technology to grow a variety of sustainable, tasty seafood products directly from animal cells without compromising animal welfare and with a significantly smaller environmental footprint than conventional fishing.