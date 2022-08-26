Hotaling & Co., a leading San Francisco distiller and importer, has launched a new agave spirit with a fiery flavor— Fiero Habanero Tequila. Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal and more. The company states that Fiero is naturally infused with fresh, vine-ripened habanero peppers from local Jalisco, Mexico farmer's markets.

Hotling & Co.’s tequila is distilled by Casa Don Roberto, a multi-generational family of ancestral tequila distillers. The distillation process consists of, Casa Don Roberto’s master distiller removing the first and last batches of the distillate—delivering a premium white tequila that is then infused with fresh habanero peppers for three days before the final filtering process.

The company says its new tequila is forty times spicier than jalapeno peppers on the Scoville Heat Scale. "Spicy foods continue to rise in popularity, as is a thirst for high-quality tequila," says Brian Radics, Chief Marketing Officer at Hotaling & Co. "With its authentic Mexican heritage and groundbreaking heat, Fiero Habanero Tequila speaks to two popular trends in U.S. dining and bar culture – the hunt for heat and the thirst for top-quality agave spirits."

Fireo Habenero Tequila is currently available in a 750 –ml quantity with a suggested retail price of $29.99.