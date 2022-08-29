The FDA has posted additional FAQs for stakeholders for the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) final rule on Laboratory Accreditation for Analyses of Foods (LAAF).

The LAAF final rule establishes a laboratory accreditation program for the testing of food in certain circumstances. Under the LAAF program, FDA will recognize accreditation bodies that will accredit laboratories to the standards established in the final rule (referred to as LAAF-accredited laboratories).

The new FAQs review general requirements for test methods used under the LAAF program; clarify that FDA does not maintain a comprehensive list of test methods performed by LAAF-accredited laboratories; and describe the specific test methods that are required in certain circumstances covered by the LAAF final rule.

