Kerry announced the launch of Puremul, a new texture system that reportedly enables manufacturers to reformulate using a label-friendly non-GMO alternative to sunflower lecithin. The company states that the alternative is natural texture which can replace the use of sunflower, mono-and diglycerides across multiple applications such as baked goods and plant-based beverages.

Kerry designed Puremul to negate supply chain challenges and for clean label emulsification by replacing the functionality of mono-and diglycerides, which are perceived to be unhealthy, to cleaner label alternative. Kerry’s Beyond the Label research reportedly found that 82% of US consumers believe a clean label is important, with almost as many actively evaluating ingredients lists on food packaging. According to FMCG Gururs 2021 research, 74% of U.S. consumers find natural, non-GMO claims highly appealing and over 70% report they are concerned about the use of synthetic ingredients in products.

Kerry says that Puremul is produced using naturally sourced acacia, cultivated by local farmers in the Sahel region of Africa. It is able to be listed on labels as “Acacia, Natural Flavor.” Puremul’s reported technical benefits include emulsification, texture, stability, process efficiencies, sensory and taste maintenance, and reliable supply through vertically integrated supply chains. Puremul is also stated to be free from major allergens, certified kosher and Halal-suitable.

Tim Cottrell, business development director for emulsifiers, texturants and gum acacia North America, says, “The global emulsifier market is at capacity and there are significant sunflower lecithin price volatility and supply issues. Puremul is the only clean label solution in the market that successfully replaces the functionality of sunflower lecithin and mono- and diglycerides, helping product makers meet growing the rising market calls for clean, natural, sustainable solutions. The Kerry team is proud to release this natural-texture ingredient system into the marketplace and looks forward to working with our partners to innovate and create sustainable nutrition solutions with help from this technology.”