We are now accepting entries for the 2023 Food Engineering Plant of the Year award. Submissions are due Tuesday, January 31, and eligible facilities need to have been completed in 2022 and opened by January 31, 2023.

Just like last year, the 40th year of the event have a multi-tiered system for entries based on a project's total financial investment. All the details, guidelines and submission forms can be found here.

The Plant of the Year and Sustainable Plant of the Year awards will be presented at our Food Automation & Manufacturing (FA&M) event in October. Also, the Plant of the Year will be featured as Food Engineering's April 2023 cover story, while Sustainable Plant of the Year will be featured on the cover of our June 2023 issue.

All submissions can be entered by using the link above, including photos and other visual materials. If you have any questions or need more information, please reach out to Food Engineering Editor-in-Chief Derrick Teal at teald@bnpmedia.com or call 248-786-1645.

Good luck!