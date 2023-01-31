JBS Foods USA and Völur, a U.S.-based software company headquartered in Norway that develops AI technology to optimize the meat industry, announced a proof-of-value (POV) agreement to demonstrate improvements of carcass sorting and cutting plan to ensure optimal use of each animal at the operational level.

After successfully completing a proof-of-concept (POC) agreement with promising results, JBS USA has decided to implement Völur's solution to demonstrate value creation (POV). The objective is to showcase that Völur can provide a more profitable plan that optimizes the balance between supply and demand.

"We are excited to partner with Völur and take our carcass sorting and cutting plan to the next level with their cutting-edge technology," says Brienne Heinrichs, head of finance at JBS USA. "By leveraging Völur's AI technology, we believe we can increase the value of each carcass while satisfying our customers’ orders."

The POV phase will run for six months JBS USA's Hyrum, Utah plant. This will be the first JBS USA plant to test the solution daily. Hosted in Microsoft Azure cloud, Völur's solution provides JBS USA with plans and insights on increasing the carcass value by leveraging complex decisions to the data. In the initial stage, Völur will provide JBS USA with feasible and optimal daily plans. In the future, Völur will also extend these plans to include long-term production planning.

"We are very proud that JBS USA has chosen to partner with Völur to implement our solution to optimize their carcass sorting and cutting processes," says Robert Ekrem, CEO of Völur. "We look forward to a successful POV and further collaboration with JBS USA in the future."

At the end of the proof of value phase, JBS USA and Völur expect to scale the implementation of the Völur solution at other JBS USA plants and business units.



