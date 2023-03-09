Deitz Co.’s Pharmafill BCV1 Bottomless Conveyor’s hugger belt design adjusts in width with no tools to accommodate a range of bottle sizes. The distance between the two hugger belts can be quickly changed from 6.25 to 0 in. Beverage, nutrition, pharmaceutical and other bottling, manufacturing and co-packing companies can transfer multiple products and/or sizes using the same conveyor. During changeovers, an operator rotates hand cranks to switch from powdered supplement tubs, liquor bottles or jugs to mascaras, dropper bottles, vials or other products.

Set on casters to roll easily to a filling or packaging line, the portable bottomless conveyor is typically installed above a printer to automatically apply lot traceability coding on the bottle bottom and anywhere that bottle spacing, speed control or powered transfer from one stage in the line to another stage is needed. The BCV1 captures bottles from an adjoining conveyor and gently suspends them between the hugger belts while advancing them to discharge onto a turntable or conveyor downstream.



The Bottomless Conveyor is manufactured at the company's Wall, N.J., headquarters. Testing is offered onsite to verify the conveyor is compatible with the required bottle style.