The A-MATE Counter has been announced by K. Hartwall as an addition to its growing A-MATE product line. Reportedly, the A-MATE Counter is the world’s most compact AMR truck for pallets and lattice boxes.

K. Hartwall states that it will unveil this new product at the upcoming ProMat Show on March 20-23 in Chicago, IL. Attendees visiting K. Hartwall booth #N6945 will be able to experience a live demo and learn more about its AMR software. The company will also be hosting an educational seminar, “The Next Gen of Connected Robotics to Usher in the Future of AMRs,” on March 20, at 10:30 a.m.

The A-MATE Counter is a mobile robot that enables efficient handling of pallets in very narrow environments and allows the customer to adjust boy lay-out and processes themselves. Hartwall states that its new product offers maximum flexibility in handling internal transport tasks in production and logistics environments. Key features include: