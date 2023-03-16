Selective Insurance has introduced an ergonomic risk assessment tool that can identify high-risk body positions or movements that may lead to severe injuries and workers compensation claims. Developed by TuMeke Ergonomics, the solution is available to Selective’s workers compensation policyholders.

According to a study of workers compensation claims made with Selective, in 2021, workplace-related injuries were reported 18% earlier in employees’ tenure than in 2011—5.2 years compared to 6.4 years. The study also found that, during that period, strain-related injuries were the most common type of workers compensation claims in construction (22.4%) and manufacturing and wholesale segments (27.2%).

“Strains to muscles, nerves and tendons are some of the most frequent injuries employees experience at work. Many times, they are preventable with some ergonomic changes to our behaviors, such as when lifting heavy objects or performing repetitive tasks,” said Scott Smith, vice president, directory of safety management at Selective.

Selective policyholders can use a smartphone to record consenting employees completing a task. TuMeke’s AI software reviews the footage to build 3D models of the human body moving through space to complete assessments that identify high-risk body positions and motions while maintaining employee privacy. At the end of the process, policyholders receive a report with findings and suggestions to reduce musculoskeletal pain and disorder risks.