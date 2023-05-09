Younglove Construction, LLC, of Sioux City, Iowa, announced that it was recognized with a 2023 Award of Excellence in the category of General Construction – Industrial from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Iowa. The award was presented based on the company’s work and collaboration with Ardent Mills on its flour mill and grain storage facility for Ardent Mills in Gibsonton, Fla. Criteria for the award included complexity of the project, attractiveness, unusual challenges, innovation, safety and budget compliance.

“This project is an example of the innovation and commitment to outstanding craftsmanship that embody merit shop construction. The superior workmanship illustrates the high level of quality produced by merit shop contractors,” says Greg Spenner, ABC of Iowa president and CEO.

Younglove Construction is a national designer and constructor of facilities for feed, grain, and flour milling; food processing; and bulk materials handling and storage.

Associated Builders and Contractors of Iowa is a nonprofit, state-wide trade association representing 475 members from construction and industry-related firms.



