Munson Machinery is celebrating 200 years in business. Founded by Alfred Munson, A. Munson & Co. began manufacturing grain milling machines, flour bolters, grinding supplies and waterpower equipment, and was the first U.S. company to manufacture French buhr millstones.

Later known as the Munson Brothers Co. when brother Samuel joined the firm, then as Munson Mill Machinery Co. and ultimately as Munson Machinery Co., the firm manufactures batch and continuous mixing, blending and size reduction equipment for powder and bulk solids, pastes and slurries.

“It's rare for a company to celebrate 200 years, so we are enormously thankful for the ingenuity, work ethic and skill of our predecessors and of current personnel who brought us to this milestone," says Munson President Charlie Divine, adding, "Long-term vision, sound fiscal management and bullet-proof machinery have seen Munson through numerous economic downturns, a civil war, two world wars and multiple pandemics."

He adds, "While some long-lived companies fear change, we at Munson embrace it, demonstrating how a company hundreds of years old can also stay at the cutting edge of technology."

The company's philosophy remains unchanged, however, as expressed in a Civil War-era advertisement: "Our Mills are built upon honor―all we ask is a careful examination of their merits. We leave the decision to you."



