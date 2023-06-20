Quintus Technologies announced that it will provide a pair of High-Pressure Processing (HPP) systems to begin operation in Yiqing Food’s new beverage facility in Danjiangkou, Hubei province, China, later this year. Manufactured at Quintus’s facility in Sweden, the presses are part of a solution provided by liquid packaging expert Jiangsu Newamstar Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd., with both presses scheduled for handover in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Focusing on integrated solutions for smart factories making liquid products, Newamstar selected the Quintus press model QIF 400L-6100, which features a large vessel diameter of 18,5–in. (47 cm), for its high capacity, reliability and lower per-unit production cost. Each press will perform 10 cycles per hour to meet Yiqing Food’s target of 18,000 bottles of fresh juice per hour.

High Pressure Processing is the food safety technology that uses pressure instead of chemicals and heat to inactivate dangerous foodborne pathogens without compromising the quality or taste of the end product. HPP extends refrigerated shelf life, producing preservative-free foods and beverages that retain their nutritional benefits.

Quintus Technologies designs, manufactures, installs and supports high-pressure systems in three main areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal forming; and high-pressure processing for food and beverage innovation, safety and shelf life.

Yiqing Food, a state-owned food conglomerate, is a domestic soft drink producer in China. Its new modern and automated plant in Danjiangkou includes a premium juice production line that integrates high-pressure processing of its upscale mandarin orange juice.

“The Chinese market is seeing a growing demand for HPP products, as processors seek to bolster food safety and brand protection while consumers grow increasingly concerned with healthy, nutritious eating,” says James He, Newamstar’s CEO.

Quintus opened a China office in January 2018 to serve its local customers. The QIF 400L press family incorporates features like frequency-controlled motor drives for energy conservation; “SmartPress” cloud-based press management software; fewer moving parts for reduced downtime; and easy access to all components requiring regular maintenance or inspection. The press has a wire-wound frame and cylinder design for safety and lighter weight.