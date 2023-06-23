Café Valley has announced it invested more than $5 million in its Marion, Ind. facility by adding high-speed production equipment to accommodate its new 12-count and 24-count Mini Cupcake product line. The investment has resulted in 83 job opportunities for employment levels across first-to-third shifts.

Café Valley will host a hiring event on Monday, June 26 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. at its Marion facility located at 3701 S. Adams Street. Job opportunities will be offered on-the-spot for select candidates with wages starting at $15 per hour for entry-level first-shift positions and $17 per hour for entry-level second-and-third shift positions. The company currently employs 560 team members at its Marion facility.

Café Valley offers a career pathing program to cultivate ownership and opportunity from day one. The program allows entry-level staff to follow a promotional path from production team member to supervisor in training – in some instances – within the course of a year. Throughout the year, staff members could earn pay increases, with higher wages offered to second-and-third shift workers. A range of healthcare and wellness benefits, 401K match and paid time off are also offered.

Brian Owens, CEO at Café Valley says, “By investing in our facilities, we’re also investing in our local communities by adding jobs with competitive pay and numerous benefits. We are eager to grow our team in Marion because of this manufacturing investment and new product line.” The more than $5 million investment comes one month after Café Valley announced the launch of its mini cupcake product line. Available in a variety of flavors, Café Valley’s new Everyday Mini Cupcakes and Seasonal Mini Cupcakes will be sold at select grocers nationwide beginning this summer.