The Kraft Heinz Co. has announced that it has moved its Canadian headquarters to Queen’s Quay Terminal in downtown Toronto.

On the shores of Lake Ontario, Kraft Heinz’s new office is a modern workspace designed to increase collaboration, agility and creativity for its more than 350 employees.

Features of Kraft Heinz’s new headquarters include:

Onsite culinary center of excellence to develop and test new products, recipes and social content, while building a venue to collaborate with retail and foodservice customers and colleagues worldwide.

More than 600 work, meeting, breakout and collaboration spaces with technology for hybrid meetings

The Crunchy and Smoothy Café, branded after the Kraft Peanut Butter Bears, which includes a coffee bar and micro-market space filled with Kraft Heinz products and grab-and-go options.

Murals and artwork featured throughout the office created by local Canadian artists, celebrating food, diversity and the Canadian community.

Teams based out of the Canadian headquarters include the Canada marketing, sales, and away from home functions as well as team members from the North America digital, people & performance, finance, communications, growth, IT and operations functions.

Kraft Heinz has been a member of the Canadian business community for over 100 years. The company says that its move to Queen’s Quay Terminal, a building with deep roots in the city’s history, marks a new chapter for Kraft Heinz in Canada.



