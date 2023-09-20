Emerson has announced it has acquired Afag Holding AG (Afag). The electric linear motion segment expands Emerson’s served market by more than $9 billion and is expected to grow mid-single digits annually, supporting Emerson’s long-term organic growth.

Afag, headquartered in Zell, Switzerland, brings technology and innovation to Emerson. The acquisition enhances Emerson’s capabilities in factory automation and creates a motion portfolio that combines Afag’s electric linear motion solutions with Emerson’s pneumatic motion technology.

Afag serves customers in markets that include battery manufacturing, automotive, packaging, medical, life sciences and electronics.

“Afag brings exciting technology that will enable Emerson to accelerate growth in our existing $900 million factory automation business,” says Ram Krishnan, chief operating officer of Emerson. “As discrete and hybrid customers continue to accelerate electrification across their manufacturing processes, Afag’s technology is ideally suited to provide improved energy efficiency and performance gains.”