TIPA and Charter Next Generation (CNG) announced a partnership to drive local U.S. production and adoption of compostable packaging. Alongside the collaboration that expands TIPA’s U.S. reach, the company also launched a new compostable film exclusive to North America. CNG will manufacture TIPA’s new specialty packaging films for food, consumer, healthcare and other end use markets.

Under the partnership, CNG will produce two films from TIPA’s compostable materials: TIPA’s newly-launched TIPACLEAR 301 and its TIPACLEAR 319. Both are transparent home compostable films for food and consumer goods packaging, available in various thicknesses and applications. The two films are exclusive to North America.

“We are thrilled to count CNG as our partner, expanding the commercial availability of compostable packaging options in North America,” says Michael Hanratty, acting general manager and strategic business development, North America, at TIPA. “This is a significant step to help businesses actively contribute to curbing the reliance on conventional flexible plastics and navigate quickly-changing policies on packaging waste management for the benefit of the planet.”

“TIPA’s expertise in compostable materials combined with CNG’s market position and reputation as a high quality, reliable, innovator in sustainable solutions creates an unparalleled combination to penetrate the North American market,” says Apurva Shah, director of strategic partnerships at CNG.



