Bartek Ingredients provided an update on its progress on its malic and fumaric acid manufacturing facility. The project, which broke ground in January 2023, is on schedule to deliver product to customers by the end of September 2024. “We’re proud to confirm that we’re progressing as expected,” Bartek CEO John Burrows says. “We’re really excited to deliver our expanded capacity by next summer, in addition to new capabilities for a variety of new products.”

Bartek expects the new facility to set a new global benchmark for plant safety, efficiency and environmental performance.

Among its anticipated accomplishments is a doubling of Bartek’s production capacity and a per unit greenhouse gas emissions reduction of more than 80%. Bartek is working with the global engineering firm WSP on the project and will continue to share updates throughout the facility build.



