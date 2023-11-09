Metropolitan Baking Company announced that it's adding 30,000 sq. ft. on its 20-acre property in Hamtramck, Mich. At the same time the firm says it is adding 25 employees to bring its total headcount to more than 125.

“Every day we work is another opportunity for our team to contribute to the growth of the company and of our commitment to Hamtramck and to Detroit,” says George Kordas, grandson of the company’s founder and president of the company. “We continue to take pride in being a Hamtramck/Detroit original, distributing our products across the state and all over the country.”

Metropolitan has had what Kordas calls “fantastic” growth in the past several years adding a number of nationally known brands, restaurants and food chains to its customer base. The bakery serves companies from coast to coast and its fresh and frozen bread products are served everywhere from Yankee Stadium to the Las Vegas strip.

Metropolitan, once primarily known for its Coney Island “steamer buns and Pullman breads,” produces wheat, white, rye, French, Italian, hamburger, hot dog and slider buns, and brioche buns, dinner, sub Kaiser and onion rolls for restaurants, universities, institutions, stadiums and retail establishments. Its products are packaged under several different brand names, primarily “Kordas.”

Metropolitan says the expansion is being driven by increased sales opportunities that are currently hampered by capacity constraints. In addition to the added plant space, the expansion will include new state-of-the-art bun and roll lines which will add 30 to 40% capacity and will fully utilize recently expanded shipping docks, refrigeration and freezer capabilities. The general contractor on the expansion is Roncelli Inc., of Sterling Heights, Mich.

Metropolitan declined a potential grant incentive on the project from the Michigan Agriculture Commission and did not pursue other grant opportunities. “My father and I didn’t think requesting a tax abatement or a tax freeze from the city (Hamtramck), which has been a financially distressed city but is now on the rise, was the right thing to do,” says Kordas. “Our view is that a financially stable city can do more for its people and infrastructure, better schools and improved public safety. Hamtramck has been good to us, it’s a wonderful city, and the last thing we want to do is slow down progress. Instead, we want to grow opportunities and take our Detroit pride to customers across the country.

“I wish my grandfather was here to see this. He would be impressed by the modern facilities and national customer base, but I would be even prouder to show him that today’s Metropolitan Baking Company still reflects his original passion for baking breads and valuing partners, both our employee teams and our customers new and old.”



