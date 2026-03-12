Rise Baking Company to Expand Utah Facility

Rise Baking Company is expanding its facility in Pleasant View, Utah as part of a broader strategy to optimize its manufacturing network and support growth across multiple product categories, including increased pie production capacity.

The expansion will add approximately 115,000 sq. ft. of new manufacturing space to support operational efficiency, consistency and long-term growth nationwide. By concentrating additional production in Pleasant View, Rise is streamlining its footprint to better align capacity with customer demand. The expansion is slated for completion in 2026.

“This expansion is about building a smarter, more efficient manufacturing network that better supports our customers today and positions us for the future,” says Mark McNeil, CEO of Rise Baking Company. “By further investing in Pleasant View, we’re optimizing our pie production footprint while creating additional footprint and capacity to support future growth, strengthening our ability to deliver the quality and consistency our customers rely on.”

As part of this strategy, Rise Baking Company will consolidate its manufacturing footprint in the coming months, including the closure of its Kent, Washington facility. The company recognizes the impact this has on employees and their families and is committed to supporting those affected through a severance and retention package aligned with years of service, as well as opportunities to pursue other roles within the organization.

The expansion of Rise Baking Company’s Pleasant View facility is expected to create 170 new jobs. The project also includes significant infrastructure upgrades, from advanced wastewater management systems to new energy-saving efficiencies designed to reduce environmental impact.

Rise Baking Company has operated its Pleasant View facility for more than 30 years. Currently spanning more than 142,000 sq. ft. of production and cold storage space, the facility specializes in cookies and icings, offering a range of labor-saving solutions as well as the brand’s signature buttercremes.

Specializing in cakes, cookies, muffins, icings, pies and more, Rise manufactures products for in-store bakeries and foodservice clients, including national grocery chains, convenience stores, QSRs and mass merchandisers.