Mid America Pet Food has expanding its Oct. 30, 2023, voluntary recall to include additional pet food products, with Best By Dates before 10/31/24, made at its Mount Pleasant facility, due to the products' potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.
Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers. Children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems may be at greater risk of Salmonella infection.
Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have may only exhibit decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.Voluntarily recalled brands produced at the Mount Pleasant facility include: Victor Super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food, and some Member's Mark varieties with Best By Dates before 10/31/24. Recalled products were distributed to distributors and retailers throughout the U.S. The affected products include:
|
Product Description - Dog Food
|
UPC
|
Bag Size
|
Best By Date
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula
|
894308002343
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005092
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
894308002336
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Chicken Meal & Brown Rice Formula
|
894308002428
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005108
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
894308002152
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Lamb Meal & Brown Rice Formula
|
894308002411
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005115
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
894308002053
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Ocean Fish Formula
|
894308002497
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005122
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
894308002077
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Grain Free Chicken Meal & Sweet Potato Recipe
|
854524005016
|
30 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005245
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005047
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Grain Free Lamb Meal & Sweet Potato Recipe
|
854524005177
|
30 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005160
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005184
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Grain Free Yukon River Canine
|
894308002510
|
30 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
894308002527
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
894308002176
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Grain Free Active Dog & Puppy
|
894308002473
|
30 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
894308002534
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
894308002169
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Grain Free Hero Canine
|
894308002763
|
50 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
894308002381
|
30 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005290
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Grain Free Ultra Pro
|
894308002480
|
30 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005306
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Performance
|
894308002404
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005337
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Nutra Pro
|
854524005085
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005146
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005078
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Senior Healthy Weight
|
894308002572
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005153
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
894308002596
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Elite Canine
|
894308002824
|
50 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
894308002831
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
894308002848
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic High Energy
|
854524005252
|
50 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
894308002367
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005313
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Hi-Pro Plus
|
854524005276
|
50 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
894308002374
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005139
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
894308002145
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Multi-Pro
|
894308002718
|
50 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005214
|
30 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005344
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Professional
|
854524005269
|
50 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
894308002350
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005320
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Realtree Edge Energy
|
899944446056
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
899944446063
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
899944446070
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Realtree Max-5 Pro
|
899944446025
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
899944446032
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
899944446049
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Wayne Feeds Dog Food, High Energy
|
899944446094
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Original
|
899944446087
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Protein Plus
|
899944446100
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Wayne Feeds Gold Dog Food, Sport Protein
|
899944446148
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Wayne Feeds Gold Dog Food, Joint Support
|
899944446131
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Wayne Feeds Gold Dog Food, Puppy Plus
|
899944446155
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Eagle Mountain Pet Food Pro Balance, Dog Food
|
899944446001
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Member's Mark, Beef & Brown Rice Recipe, Dog Food
|
193968343347
|
30 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Member's Mark, Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe, Dog Food
|
193968343354
|
30 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Product Description - Cat Food
|
UPC
|
Bag Size
|
Best By Date
|
Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Hi-Pro Plus Active Cat & Kitten
|
854524005825
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005832
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Grain Free Fit Feline Indoor Cat
|
854524005870
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005887
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Grain Free Healthy Skin & Coat Indoor Cat
|
854524005900
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005917
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Mers Feline
|
854524005283
|
15 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
854524005221
|
5 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Wayne Feeds Gold Cat Food, Ranch & Sea Recipe
|
899944446162
|
16 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
|
Wayne Feeds Cat Food, Barn Cat Plus
|
899944446179
|
40 pound bag
|
Before 10/31/2024
