The ﬁrst inbound load of frozen product arrived at Interstate Warehousing in Kingman, Ariz., on Monday, December 4, marking the oﬃcial opening of the newest facility in the Interstate Warehousing network. A truck from Bakehouse Bread Company delivered the ﬁrst pallet to the newly constructed 273,000-sq.-ft. facility.

“We are extremely excited to partner with many of our existing IWI customers as we strive to support their Western U.S. distribution needs,” says John Tippmann, Jr., president of Interstate Warehousing / Tippmann Group. “It was just one year ago that we gathered on an empty site to celebrate the groundbreaking for this building, and now, we are ready to provide our customers with the best service in the industry. Thank you to everyone from Mohave County, the state of Arizona and the Kingman area who helped make this project possible.

The ﬁrst phase of IWI Kingman will be home to more than 30,000 pallet positions and 43 dock doors. The state-of-the-art facility will also feature turret trucks running in very narrow aisles in order to maximize storage space.

Master site planning is in place for future expansion at the facility up to 1.2 million square feet as business grows in the area and additional customer needs arise.

Interstate Warehousing is the fourth largest public refrigerated warehouse company in the U.S., owning and operating more than 130 million cubic feet of refrigerated and frozen warehouse space nationwide.

The project was designed and built by Tippmann Construction, a sister company to Interstate Warehousing. Both are part of the Tippmann Group family of companies based in Fort Wayne, Ind.