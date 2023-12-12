The Refrigerating Engineers & Technicians Association (RETA) has merged with the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society (RSES). RETA trains, educates and certifies industrial refrigeration technicians and engineers. RSES trains, educates and certifies professional HVACR technicians and contractors.

After nearly three years of discussion and planning, the memberships of both RETA and RSES have approved a merge of the associations during their respective annual business meetings in November 2023. This decision was made to help strengthen two nonprofit sister associations within the HVACR industry under one management model. Jim Barron, who has worked with both boards throughout this process, will serve as the executive director of the combined organization.

Barron states that both organizations are “two sides of the same coin” that stand to strengthen each other and this industry through this merge. “There is much work that still needs to be done,” states Barron, “and both Boards and HQ staffs are well-positioned to take on this task over this next year. We have already done a lot of work in both Associations in order to prepare for the changes we plan to make, and everyone is looking forward to working together to make this happen. We will continue to do the right things for the right reasons, for our memberships and the industry at large.”

Combined, the two organizations will provide training, testing and certification for technicians and engineers in refrigeration and HVAC. These industries have similar needs so will make improvements in both areas.

2023–2024 RSES international president Jerry Clark says, “I feel blessed to be serving as International RSES president during this time. The fact that RETA’s conference for next year had been predestined to be held in my beloved Southwest Region [Oct. 22-25, 2024 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas] during my tenure as international RSES president is almost overwhelming! I look forward to the future and seeing RETA and RSES members learning alongside each other in the coming year.”

2024 RETA president Mike Hawkins says, “I’m honored to be serving as the RETA president during this historic moment as we are bringing our organizations back together as they once were. Both facets of the refrigeration industry have been changing over the years and the merger puts both organizations in a terrific position to continue educating, training, and certifying the operators and technicians to the Gold Standard! Both organizations have a lot of work ahead of us to implement to the merger and I’m excited to be working with RSES International President Jerry Clark to bring us together as one family.”

RETA certified operators must meet for industrial refrigeration training and knowledge. RETA offers credentials and training opportunities for refrigeration industry operators and other professionals. As the industrial refrigeration Industry expands, there is increasing demand for certified operators and technicians.

ANAB (ANSI National Accreditation Board) accredits RETA certification exams.