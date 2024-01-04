Anton Paar, a provider of laboratory and process measurement technology, announced that it will take over the global sales and service network of the company it acquired in August 2023, Brabender.

The company says that the added value for customers lies in the 37 global sales and service centers of Anton Paar. These offer not just local expertise for the varied Brabender product portfolio, but also direct access to demo instruments, detailed sample analysis and tailored application advice. With more than 650 certified technicians spanning more 110 countries around the world, Anton Paar says it provides fast, efficient support. Customers also have the possibility to select elements from Anton Paar’s training program and adapt them to their needs.

According to Anton Paar, quick support is crucial: Within 24 hours, customers receive a first, personal response—from real experts, not automated systems. As Brabender’s strengths are integrated, the focus remains on solutions and service, the company states.