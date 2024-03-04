bioMérieux has entered into a research collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN), Offices of Applied Research and Safety Assessment (OARSA) and Regulatory Science (ORS) to develop tools to combat foodborne pathogens.

The inaugural collaborative projects between bioMérieux and FDA/CFSAN will focus on using novel technologies to improve the isolation of Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli (STECs), enhance detection of Cyclospora cayetanensis and simplify microbial characterization methods for foodborne pathogens including Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes, among others. The projects are being developed through bioMérieux's xPRO Program

"bioMérieux is committed to innovation and the xPRO Program is the result of an ever evolving and increasingly nuanced landscape of existing and emerging food safety and food security challenges. The FDA's ongoing transformation under the proposed Human Foods Program makes this a natural collaboration and we look forward to extensive collaboration to minimize risk and further public health," says Vik Dutta, senior director, scientific affairs and market access, Americas at bioMérieux.