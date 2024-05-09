Candor Expedite has launched Candor Food Chain, a cold chain division.

Candor Food Chain combines the company’s national shipping services with a reusable cold packaging solution that allows pallet and box-sized frozen and refrigerated shipments to go by regular transport and stay frozen or refrigerated for up to nine days.

Candor Expedite’s Food Chain is the first U.S. company to introduce this technology through a partnership with Cool Chain, a European technology provider who has been working with pharmaceutical companies for over a decade.

“I've witnessed the challenges shippers face in the frozen and refrigerated market,” says Nicole Glenn, founder and CEO of Candor Expedite. “The excessive expenditure, along with issues like damaged products and delayed deliveries, is alarming. We’re excited to bring this new, unique technology to the food industry – reducing costs, eliminating claims and offering real-time temperature and location monitoring.”

By consolidating deliveries of perishable and dry goods in one truck that supports three different temperatures —frozen, refrigerated and ambient — food manufacturers, distributors and retailers can eliminate the costs of multiple deliveries across the United States.

Candor Food Chain features:

Temperatures range from 10-degrees through 70-degrees.

Temperature readings and GPS tracking with live feeds on the products’ temperature and location.

Temperatures are held for four days on small boxes to nine days for a pallet without dry ice.

In addition to reducing carbon and refrigerant emissions, the boxes are reusable and contain no harmful toxins. Nor does it require extra insulation and cardboard which often gets discarded.

A logistics expert is always on hand to monitor any changes in the temperature and respond accordingly.

Shippers can use any mode of transportation with Food Chain’s packaging, including local distribution center to stores; regional; and OTR capabilities.

“Our customers feel like heroes because they now have a way to cut out a large amount of wasted money, energy and packaging while feeling good about meeting environmental goals,” says Tyler Wiard, director of business development of Candor Expedite and Food Chain. “We’re a proud, woman-owned business which shippers appreciate as they strive to meet Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) goals.”