Nestlé has launched Maggi Rindecarne, a plant-based meat alternative designed to extend meals, in Chile.

The mix of soy and spices allows consumers to prepare a dish combining meat and plant-based proteins, doubling the amount of servings at an affordable price. When adding Maggi Rindecarne to minced meat, the prepared dish retains its nutritional value without compromising on taste. Additionally, it is versatile and customizable and can be used to prepare all minced meat top dishes.

"Our team of experts and chefs developed a tailored solution which brings an equivalent amount of protein in an affordable way to consumers in Latin America,” says Swen Rabe, head of Nestlé's Product and Technology Center for Food. “Our innovation ensures the familiar taste and texture of mincemeat, is shelf-stable and easy-to-use.”

This latest innovation builds on Nestlé's approach to developing solutions that combine animal and plant-based ingredients, maximizing nutrition, affordability and sustainability. It follows the pilot launch of a shelf-stable, plant-based protein blend in 2022, which was developed to complement egg dishes in Latin America. For Central and West Africa, Nestlé developed an affordable and nutritious beverage solution made of combining milk and locally sourced soy.

Nestlé's efforts to expand its food range also include recent launches such as Maggi Soya Chunks or Maggi Veg. Both offer meat-alternative options to cater to the evolving dietary preferences of consumers.