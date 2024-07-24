Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has named Judd Stevens as vice president, operations, effective July 23.

Stevens will have responsibility for all of Cal-Maine Foods’ recently acquired assets from ISE, including production operations in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and South Carolina.

Stevens has been employed with Cal-Maine Foods since 2003. He most recently served as general manager for the company’s subsidiary Wharton County Foods, LLC’s facilities in Boling, Texas. He previously served in management positions at other Cal-Maine Foods locations in Texas, Florida and Mississippi.

Stevens has also served as president of The Texas Poultry Federation and president of The Texas Egg Council. Stevens is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in poultry science.

“Judd Stevens is extremely well qualified to assume this important leadership role for Cal-Maine Foods,” says Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods. “He has over 20 years of management experience across various company locations with a keen understanding of the different aspects of our operations. With the completion of the ISE acquisition, we have the opportunity to significantly enhance our market reach in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. The added production and distribution capabilities will allow us to serve new customers and expand capacity, particularly in the Northeast, which is largely a new territory for Cal-Maine Foods. Judd’s extensive knowledge of our proven operating model will be invaluable as we take on this additional production capacity. Cal-Maine Foods has a strong record of driving value from our acquired operations, and we are confident Judd is the right leader to work with the ISE team and ensure a successful integration.”

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The company, which is headquartered in Ridgeland, Miss., is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells most of its shell eggs throughout the majority of the United States.