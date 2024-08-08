ifm efector, inc. (ifm), provider of sensors, controls and software for industrial automation, has launched a sanitary magnetic-inductive flow sensor.

Equipped with IO-Link, the SM Foodmag detects current flow rate, total volume and flow direction, and offers conductivity and temperature monitoring, ensuring quality by providing multiple measurements for increased process control. The magmeter is the first from ifm to allow digital data transmission with a 3A-approved sanitary design, eliminating the last blind spot in the production process.

The new sensor features a 3.5-inch display for monitoring up to four concurrent measurement values and has a standard M12 connection, ensuring a fast, waterproof connection to most data infrastructure. The app-based menu and guided installation allow users to set up in less than 5 minutes without exposing electronics to harsh environments. The sensor can withstand a temperature range upward of 150°C (302°F) and has a three-part design; customers will need to purchase the flow meter, an adapter and a gasket of their choice.

“We are excited to have an expanded range of products for this type of technology,” says Connor Scott, product manager for flow sensors at ifm efector. “The development of this series of flow meters creates more opportunities to help our customers improve product quality and machine availability.”

The food and beverage industry has strict hygienic standards and harsh operating conditions. The SM Foodmag’s durability and reliability allow manufacturers to adhere to those standards, ensuring uninterrupted operation and compliance with industry regulations.

“We’re thrilled to offer a sanitary meter that will enhance the production process for our customers,” says John Isabell, executive director of sales for automotive and process market at ifm efector. “The motivation to develop this sensor is the result of years of customer requests, we saw a need for a sensor of this caliber and wanted to provide the solution.”