Ardent Mills has announced plans to expand its mill in Commerce City, Colo.

This strategic venture is part of Ardent Mills' long-term investment in the Mountain West market and will enable the company to continue to support customer growth through improved efficiency, optimized capacity and enhanced capabilities.

"Ardent Mills is proud to be a Colorado-based company, and this investment furthers our commitment and confidence in the region," says Ardent Mills CEO Sheryl Wallace. "In the last two decades, this region has experienced significant population growth, which has led to more demand for food manufacturing and supply. This project will enable Ardent Mills to incorporate the necessary growth needed to optimally serve the market today and in the future."

The decision to further invest in its Commerce City location is a key aspect in Ardent Mills' strategic direction – one that the company envisions will provide it long-term sustainability in the market, the ability to deliver against its purpose, and reliably and efficiently serve customers and reaffirm its commitment to the community.

"We're excited to support Ardent Mills' continued growth and commitment to Commerce City, Colo., and the Mountain West region," says Brian Phetteplace, deputy director of economic development for Commerce City. "Since Ardent Mills first called the Denver-metro area home 10 years ago, it has collaborated with the city to champion economic development throughout our region. This latest development by Ardent Mills, in collaboration with Commerce City and Adams County, is not only a testament to our efforts but a promise to continue feeding our families and our futures."

The Commerce City mill began operations in the 1930s and has been operating at its current capacity since 1999. The planned expansion will allow Ardent Mills to update existing equipment and increase its capacity to meet the rising food demands and support Colorado's manufacturing and agricultural markets.

"Adams County is proud to be a prominent producer of wheat and other grains in Colorado," says Jenni Hall, director of community and economic development, Adams County. "Ardent Mills has long supported local agriculture and manufacturing jobs across the state, while its Commerce City mill has played a vital role in the supply chain that helps to feed communities far beyond state lines. Our collaboration with Ardent Mills and the Commerce City team to expand the mill underscores our belief in the vitality of the Colorado market and this important commodity in the state."

Ardent Mills is expected to break ground on the expansion project this summer and is targeting a project completion date by the end of 2026.