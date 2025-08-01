Ardent Mills to Acquire Grain Cleaning Facility

Ardent Mills, a flour-milling and ingredient company, has entered into an agreement to acquire Stone Mill, a specialty grain cleaning facility in Richardton, N.D.

The potential acquisition comes as part of Ardent Mills’ strategic growth plan to invest in specialty ingredient capabilities and diversify its portfolio of solutions, building upon its existing wheat flour business.

Stone Mill has been a long-term partner of Ardent Mills and brings proven expertise in cleaning and processing certified gluten-free and identity-preserved grains, pulses and seeds, and microbial reduction capabilities, Ardent Mills says. The strategic location of the Richardton facility will aim to enhance Ardent Mills’ ability to meet increasing customer demand for alternative ingredient solutions and support the company’s long-term growth strategy.

“Adding Stone Mill to the Ardent Mills network reflects our commitment to strategic growth and innovation,” says Sheryl Wallace, CEO of Ardent Mills. “It’s a strong cultural and operational fit rooted in shared purpose, values, and a clear vision for nourishing what’s next. With Stone Mill’s capabilities, we will enhance how we deliver on better-for-you solutions for our customers, so that they can be successful in addressing evolving consumer preferences."

“Over the years, Stone Mill has built a strong foundation rooted in innovation, integrity, exceptional product quality and our people. As we looked to the future, it was important to find a partner who shares that commitment,” says Daneen Dressler, managing partner of Stone Mill. “By joining forces with Ardent Mills, we’re ensuring that Stone Mill, and the people and community who have made it what it is today, will continue to thrive. This transition strengthens that foundation and positions the business for continued success in the years ahead.”

