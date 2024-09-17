Kano Labs, maker of the Kroil brand of professional-grade penetrants, has launched Kroil Clear, which is safe for food and beverage equipment.

This new odorless and non-staining food grade penetrating oil features the performance of Kroil’s original formula, with the added benefit of meeting NSF-H1 and Kosher food-safe standards.

“We’re proud to introduce Kroil Clear to the market,” says Kano Laboratories Chief Marketing Officer Joan Duvall. “We’ve combined Kroil’s industrial strength performance, trusted by industrial maintenance pros for decades, with a powerful, food-safe formula that can be applied across industries.”

Kroil Clear works quickly to penetrate and free rusted nuts, bolts, fasteners, shafts, pulleys, joints, linkages and more. It is ideal for planned and unplanned maintenance, as well as equipment disassembly.

“The Kroil Clear product opens up a broad swath of new industry opportunities for Kano Labs, as the product’s applications go well beyond food and beverage processing and packaging,” Duvall says. “Due to its NSF-H1 and Kosher industry compliance ratings and stain-free, odorless formula, Kroil Clear can be used without hesitation in sports and entertainment venues, amusements parks, hospitality and healthcare settings, pharmaceutical production, textile manufacturing, HVAC venting systems and more.”

Key features of Kroil Clear:

NSF-H1 Food Grade Penetrating Oil: Ensures safety in processing and packaging environments with incidental food contact.

Ensures safety in processing and packaging environments with incidental food contact. Odorless: Designed to be non-intrusive, ensuring it does not affect the quality of food products. It will not permeate the air, making it ideal for use in HVAC air handling and venting systems.

Designed to be non-intrusive, ensuring it does not affect the quality of food products. It will not permeate the air, making it ideal for use in HVAC air handling and venting systems. Non-staining: There is no color transfer, making it appropriate for food, beverage and textile machinery applications.

There is no color transfer, making it appropriate for food, beverage and textile machinery applications. Performance: Penetrates quickly to free rusted and seized metal parts – saving time, money, tools and equipment.

Kroil Clear is available in aerosol and liquid packages. The aerosol is sold in 3, 10 and 13-oz. containers. The liquid penetrant is available in 8-oz. and 1-gal. containers.