Clear Comfort launched its latest advanced oxidation process (AOP) water treatment systems: the CCW300A-CT, CCW300-CT and CCW500-CT. Designed for sustainability, these new systems offer a solution to facility engineers wanting to minimize operational costs and toxic chemical use in government buildings, data centers, processing plants, manufacturing facilities and more.

Clear Comfort says its newest AOP systems enable facilities to achieve higher cycles of concentration, significantly reducing the need for makeup water, chemical use and blowdown. This translates into lower operational costs, reduced environmental impact and a safer, healthier environment for both operators and the public.

The company cites a third-party study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) for the General Services Administration (GSA) and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) that verified the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of Clear Comfort’s hydroxyl-based AOP technology. Key findings include: