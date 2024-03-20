PepsiCo announced the release of bubly burst, a lightly sweetened sparkling water beverage with fruit flavors, bright colors, zero added sugar and minimal calories, according to the company.

bubly burst is available in six flavors, including: Triple Berry, Peach Mango, Watermelon Lime, Pineapple Tangerine, Cherry Lemonade and Tropical Punch. All flavors are 10 calories or fewer, with no added sugar, fruit flavor and are available in 100% recycled PET single-serve 16.9-oz bottles. bubly burst will be available nationwide in grocery, gas and convenience stores, as well as online.

"Since we created and launched the bubly brand six years ago, bubly has taken the sparkling water category by storm— skyrocketing to the #1 brand in awareness, and the #1 most preferred sparkling water brand in the marketplace1. As the category has become more mainstream, new consumers are coming into the space looking for solutions that have a stronger and slightly sweeter taste than a typical sparkling water, while maintaining many of the same credentials that the sparkling water category is known for today. That is what bubly burst is bringing to the table—sparkling water with a delicious burst of fruit flavor, all brought about in a way that only the bubly brand can," says Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer – Pepsi and sparkling water. "We are confident in the strength of the bubly brand to stretch into this new space, providing consumers with the same fun and playful energy they love and have come to expect from bubly. The launch of bubly burst is a big bet for our organization that will truly accelerate bubly's growth to entirely new heights while expanding its consumer base as the brand continues to assert its leadership role within the sparkling water category."

