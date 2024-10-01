JBT Corporation announced the introduction of the ADVANTEC Narrow Impingement Freezer, a fast-freezing solution for customers across the food industries.

The ADVANTEC Narrow brings all of capacity and functionality benefits of the original ADVANTEC Impingement Freeze, but with innovations aimed at reducing its footprint and alleviating the pressures of high cryogenic gas prices on companies.

Developed and designed as an answer to specific market and customer needs, the ADVANTEC Narrow offers high-speed freezing of flat products up to 25mm thick, and chill and crust freeze of products up to 200mm thick—such as meat, seafood and fish— where freezing in a quick and highly-efficient way is vital.

Using air jet technology, the ADVANTEC system reportedly freezes foods in minutes, preserving product quality, taste and mouthfeel, and avoiding the potential damage caused by drip-loss and ice crystals. JBT Corporation says the process minimizes dehydration and maximizes yield, while also increasing product shelf-life.

The Narrow offers a solution for processors trying to cope with the rapidly increasing costs of cryogenic gas freezing. Its smaller dimensions allows processors that had been using cryogenic freezing equipment—typically with a smaller width than the standard ADVANTEC—to replace their cryogenic gas freezers with a more modern, full-impingement method, for better and longer production hours, and a more cost-effective freezing solution.

The ADVANTEC Narrow comes with all the same high-capacity performance and advanced impingement technology as the standard ADVANTEC Impingement freezer, according to the company.