Barilla is expanding its line of pesto sauces with three new varieties, available first and exclusively at Kroger starting in October.

"This Barilla expansion meets consumers' growing appetite for genuine Italian flavor with a range that offers creamy, spicy and sweet notes to satisfy diverse preferences," says Matt Michaels, pesto brand manager. "With iconic Mediterranean flavor profiles, we believe these pesto sauces will not only inspire new culinary creations but also bring people together around delicious meals, becoming a cherished staple in kitchens across the country."

The three newest additions to Barilla's pesto lineup can complement an array of dishes, from al dente pasta and paninis to crostini, pizza, poultry and seafood. Barilla pesto is ready to enjoy, with no need to heat or cook. The new varieties complement Barilla's pesto portfolio, which also includes Rustic Basil and Creamy Genovese. The new varieties include:

Creamy Tomato Pesto: A blend of sun-ripened tomatoes, balsamic vinegar and Grana Padano and Pecorino Romano cheeses.

A blend of sun-ripened tomatoes, balsamic vinegar and Grana Padano and Pecorino Romano cheeses. Sweet and Spicy Pepper Pesto: A mixture of grated Italian cheeses, red peppers and chili peppers produces a sweet, mild heat.

A mixture of grated Italian cheeses, red peppers and chili peppers produces a sweet, mild heat. Vegan Pesto: Crafted from 100% Italian basil with no cheese, this pesto features vibrant flavor and a smooth texture.

These pesto flavors are available exclusively at Kroger stores nationwide, with wider distribution at major retailers rolling out in 2025, for suggested retail price of $3.99.