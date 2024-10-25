Chobani, LLC is developing Chobani House, combining business, community investment and impact in New York City's NoHo neighborhood.

As business leaders and local governments struggle to navigate changes in the commercial real estate market, Chobani is embracing a new vision for how businesses can invest in and deliver sustained impact for their home community.

Chobani House will be home to its global business headquarters with employees working in office four days a week, a community kitchen preparing nutritious meals for those in need, an innovation center supporting Chobani's business and also bringing together global food scientists to advance solutions to help eradicate hunger, and an incubator lab for emerging NGOs and non-profits who are focused on social impact.

"There is huge value in Chobani House being located in the heart of New York City – with its rich tapestry of people, energy, grit and determination," says Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO of Chobani. "This city is unlike any other place on Earth, and it's an amazing place to call one of our homes, ensuring we can continue to attract top talent. Chobani House offers a new vision for the urban office that is about much more than just running the business. From our new home in New York City, we'll continue to bring amazing food to consumers around the world, and we'll also increase our impact in NYC, offer a place for young NGOs to grow, as well as advance food science that can help fight hunger. Today, more than ever, it's up to business to invest and innovate to ensure our urban communities thrive. The best days of New York – and many cities – are still to come."

Located in the heart of downtown New York at 360 Bowery, the more than 120,000-sq.-ft. building will include experiential retail space and provide an environment to collaborate, create and deliver on Chobani's global mission of good food for more people. Chobani House is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Chobani House will also be home to Tent Partnership for Refugees, founded by Hamdi Ulukaya, a network of over 400 major companies committed to helping refugees across a dozen countries in the Americas and Europe access local labor markets by helping them become job-ready and connecting them to work, as well as Shepherd Futures, the family office of Hamdi Ulukaya, which recently acquired Anchor Brewing in San Francisco. In addition, Chobani House will further allow the company to deepen its for non-profit organizations fighting hunger through new partnerships with The Lower Eastside Girls Club and The Center for Wellbeing, and Hunger Free America.