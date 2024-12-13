Zumex Group, designer and manufacturer of juicing solutions, is has appointed Yan Sirera as chief executive officer.

As part of the leadership transition, Zumex founder Víctor Bertolín will remain a key figure in the company’s evolution and assume the role of executive chairman.

Sirera joins Zumex with 25 years of global strategic, commercial and operational experience in the consumer goods, food and large retail segments. He has held senior commercial and global brand management roles at Danone in Europe, North America and Mexico and later served as general manager of PepsiCo’s dairy business in Russia and the CIS. Most recently, he has been advising early-stage companies and other insurgent brands in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry in Europe in collaboration with the incubator, Chef Sam.

With his expertise in scaling businesses, driving innovation and building brand awareness, Sirera is positioned to lead Zumex’s ambitious growth plans. His leadership will focus on expanding Zumex’s international reach, strengthening its position in the foodservice and retail industries and driving innovation in juicing technology.

“I am thrilled to join Zumex, a company that blends innovation with a deep commitment to delivering exceptional solutions in the juicing industry,” Sirera says. “Zumex Group is the global leader in juicing systems, with a presence in over 100 countries and the objective is to drive significant growth of the category while accelerating our market leadership in our key markets. Our portfolio today is the most consumer centric, customer solution oriented and the most cutting-edge of the sector. Still, this is only the beginning of what is possible to achieve. I am looking forward to beginning this great adventure together with the talented Zumex team and the guidance of Victor Bertolín.”

Bertolín, with over 40 years of industry experience and innovation leadership, will remain an invaluable resource to the company and to Sirera.

“Welcoming Yan to the Zumex family is an exciting moment for all of us,” Bertolín says. “His impressive track record and deep international experience combine perfectly to drive towards the future we envision for our company. I am confident that his leadership will guide us to even greater success.”

Columna Capital, the London-based lower mid-market private equity fund, has a strong history of partnering with Spanish businesses to drive transformative growth. Since its investment in Zumex in 2023, Columna has leveraged its expertise and local network to support the company’s evolution, laying the foundation for this exciting new phase.

“Yan’s appointment represents a significant step forward for Zumex,” says Michael Tose, partner and co-founder at Columna Capital. “His ability to scale businesses and inspire teams is exactly what the company needs to achieve its goals. We are also delighted to continue benefitting from Víctor’s deep sector experience and innovation in this next chapter of the company’s development.”