In response to wildfires affecting the Los Angeles area, Goya Foods has donated thousands of pounds of food products to support impacted individuals and families.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to our fellow neighbors who have lost so much,” says Bob Unanue, president and CEO of Goya Foods. “This historic devastation hits home because it is Goya's home too, and it is vital that we come together to support our communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to assist our neighbors in Los Angeles and contribute to local relief efforts during this challenging time. Our commitment to providing food, support, and hope will be on-going."

Goya Foods has collaborated with local non-profits and emergency response teams to ensure that food reaches those who need it. With the help of Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), Bracken's Kitchen, and St. Philip's Parish in Pasadena, Goya has mobilized its resources to distribute meals and pantry staples — including rice, beans, canned goods and ready-to-eat meals — to local shelters and relief organizations.

"The Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) is honored to have partners such as Goya who work with us side by side when disaster strikes,” says Emily Fullmer, chief operations officer of GEM. “The generous donation of food will be placed in family necessity kits and delivered to families in Altadena and surrounding areas. If it weren't for the generous support of these smart partnerships, GEM wouldn't be poised to provide as much aid as we currently do.”

Through its Goya Cares initiative, the company plans to continue its humanitarian support as the situation evolves, providing ongoing assistance and resources in the coming weeks.