Construction and design firm Skanska has signed a contract with Texas A&M University System to construct a $91 million Meat Science and Technology Center on its campus in College Station, Texas.

The new building will be a 7,000-sq.-meter facility constructed to provide AgriLife, a research and educational agency within the Texas A&M University System, with modern processing capabilities. This facility aims to support the next generation of food safety and nutritional quality research in meat science. It will feature an auditorium, laboratories, training classrooms, seminar spaces and offices designed for graduate students and faculty.

Work is slated to begin in December 2025 and is expected to reach completion in January of 2028.