The International Society of Automation (ISA) has elevated seven members to the grade of ISA Fellow in 2025.

The individuals receiving the honor are:

Marco (Marc) Ayala of MITRE Corporation for being a respected ISA cyber courses instructor, AMSC Cybersecurity Chair and InfraGard member, and serving as maritime domain sector chief for ports and terminals

of MITRE Corporation for being a respected ISA cyber courses instructor, AMSC Cybersecurity Chair and InfraGard member, and serving as maritime domain sector chief for ports and terminals Jayesh Barve of GE Vernova Advanced Research Center for his academia-plus-industrial R&D contributions in advanced controls optimization, addressing energy transition and global energy access challenges via an innovative “lab-scale steam-generator” research-prototype (“agile” power-plant boiler-controls R&D) and “microgrid-in-box” with an integrated IIoT-edge-cloud solution pilot-product (“viable” rural electrification solution)

of GE Vernova Advanced Research Center for his academia-plus-industrial R&D contributions in advanced controls optimization, addressing energy transition and global energy access challenges via an innovative “lab-scale steam-generator” research-prototype (“agile” power-plant boiler-controls R&D) and “microgrid-in-box” with an integrated IIoT-edge-cloud solution pilot-product (“viable” rural electrification solution) Harvindar Singh Gambhir of Council of Vibration Specialists (CVS) for his contributions to the field of automation in process instrumentation and controls used in oil and gas, refinery and petrochemicals

of Council of Vibration Specialists (CVS) for his contributions to the field of automation in process instrumentation and controls used in oil and gas, refinery and petrochemicals Steve Mustard of au2mation for leading efforts to ensure that the U.S. NIST Cybersecurity Framework included ISA/IEC 62443 and successfully implementing a practical approach to cybersecurity based on the ISA/IEC 62443 standards across multiple industry sectors

of au2mation for leading efforts to ensure that the U.S. NIST Cybersecurity Framework included ISA/IEC 62443 and successfully implementing a practical approach to cybersecurity based on the ISA/IEC 62443 standards across multiple industry sectors Steven Pflantz of CRB Engineers and Consultants for his creation, execution and success of a automation mentorship process utilizing real-time issues and considerations

of CRB Engineers and Consultants for his creation, execution and success of a automation mentorship process utilizing real-time issues and considerations Brian P. Romano of The Arthur G. Russell Co., Inc. for his development of automation curricula and teaching the art and science of control systems engineering to the next generation

of The Arthur G. Russell Co., Inc. for his development of automation curricula and teaching the art and science of control systems engineering to the next generation Ravindra Thamma of Central Connecticut State University for pioneering the first ABET-accredited robotics and mechatronics curriculum, harmonizing academic training with industry demands, and advancing early research in internet-based control systems and Industry 4.0 paradigms

The Fellow member-grade is one of the ISA’s highest honors, recognizing only Senior Members who have made exceptional contributions to the automation profession, in practice or academia.

“(The) ISA is proud to acknowledge these distinguished achievers who have made a positive impact on the automation industry with their exceptional contributions,” says Scott Reynolds, ISA president. “We appreciate those who made nominations and congratulate those who are being elevated to Fellow. It is my honor to recognize them.”