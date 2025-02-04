Kurita America, part of the Kurita Group, has a pending merger with sister company Avista Technologies, Inc.

The merger will officially take effect on April 1. Avista, headquartered in San Marcos, California, specializes in membrane treatment solutions and process support for reverse osmosis systems, microfiltration/ultrafiltration and multimedia filtration.

Avista Technologies has established itself as a key player in the membrane treatment industry, with a reputation for providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Its expertise in membrane treatment will seamlessly integrate with Kurita America’s comprehensive water solutions.

The merger between Kurita America and Avista Technologies is a strategic move aimed at combining their strengths to serve industrial and municipal markets better. By leveraging Kurita America’s extensive water treatment solutions and Avista’s specialized knowledge in membrane treatment, the merged entity will offer an expanded portfolio of solutions. This collaboration promises to bring innovative technologies and a fresh approach to the market.

“This strategic alignment marks an important step in our ongoing efforts to strengthen Kurita’s market position in North and Central America,” says Greg Becker, CEO of Kurita America. “The merger will enable us to enhance our market presence and deliver more comprehensive solutions to a broader customer base. The integration of Avista’s long-established distribution network will be instrumental in achieving this goal.”

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to continue our team’s focus on membrane treatment innovation within Kurita America and increase synergies between our companies,” says Toshi Maema, president and CEO of Avista Technologies. “The combined expertise and resources of both companies will drive innovation and uphold the high-quality standards that have defined Avista and Kurita for years.”

Kurita America and Avista share experience in a range of industries, including food and beverage, microelectronics, power and petrochemical.